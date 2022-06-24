Juul Asks Court To Block FDA's Decision To Ban Its E-Cigarettes

By Bill Galluccio

June 24, 2022

US-HEALTH-VAPING-JUUL
Photo: Getty Images

Juul has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to ban its e-cigarettes from being sold in the United States.

The e-cigarette maker blasted the FDA, calling the decision an "extraordinary and unlawful action" that would cause "irreparable harm" to the company.

"FDA's decision is arbitrary and capricious and lacks substantial evidence, and an immediate administrative stay is critical to protect [Juul Labs Inc.], its commercial partners and its customers," Juul said.

Juul asked the court to allow it to continue selling its products while it files a full appeal of the FDA's decision.

″[Juul's] only prospect for meaningful relief that permits it to continue selling its products is an immediate stay," the company said in the filing.

The FDA has not commented on Juul's request for a stay on the decision.

