Ozzy Osbourne Drops First Song From Star-Studded Album 'Patient Number 9'

Ozzy Osbourne is back!

On Friday (June 24), the Prince of Darkness dropped the first single and title track to his upcoming star-studded new album Patient Number 9, which is expected to drop later this year. The album will be Ozzy's first since 2020's Ordinary Man and will include musical contributions from his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi as well as Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, per Loudwire.

The music video opens with a shot of hundreds of bats flying across the full moon as images of monsters and a wild-eyed Ozzy flash into view for only an instant. As the video moves into a shot of a distressed Ozzy sitting on the side of the bed, he abruptly transforms into a beast.

The video is interspersed with filmed clips of the former Black Sabbath singer and visual contributions from comic book artist Todd McFarlane, who also serves as the director. Both the video and the lyrics follow a patient at a mental hospital who wishes they could leave, the outlet reports.

In a message on his website in April, Ozzy let fans know that he was "so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album."

Patient Number 9 will be released September 9. Check out the video for the title track below.