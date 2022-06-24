This Is The Most Popular Type Of Pizza In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
June 24, 2022
White pizza is the most popular type of pizza in the state of Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular type of pizza, which included White as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Sauceless white pies are the pizza more ordered in the Keystone State," Eat This, Not That's Meghan Cameron wrote. "Pennsylvania is also the home to the most expensive pizza in the U.S. The gold-flecked Mona Lisa pizza at Divino Pizzeria Grill features lobster, tiger prawns, caviar, and mushrooms that have been soaked in Dom Perignon."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most popular type of pizza in every state:
- Alabama- Deep Dish
- Alaska- Deep Dish
- Arizona- Sicilian
- Arkansas- Supreme
- California- Veggie
- Colorado- White
- Connecticut- White
- Delaware- Sicilian
- Florida- Sicilian
- Georgia- Deep Dish
- Hawaii- Thin Crust
- Idaho- Veggie
- Illinois- Deep Dish
- Indiana- Deep Dish
- Iowa- Thin Crust
- Kansas- Supreme
- Kentucky- Buffalo Chicken
- Louisiana- Supreme
- Maine- Deep Dish
- Maryland- White
- Massachusetts- Sicilian
- Michigan- Deep Dish
- Minnesota- Deep Dish
- Mississippi- Sicilian
- Missouri- Hawaiian
- Montana- Veggie
- Nebraska- Veggie
- Nevada- Sicilian
- New Hampshire- Buffalo Chicken
- New Jersey- Sicilian
- New Mexico- Sicilian
- New York- Sicilian
- North Carolina- Meat Lovers
- North Dakota- Hawaiian
- Ohio- Hawaiian
- Oklahoma- Supreme
- Oregon- Hawaiian
- Pennsylvania- White
- Rhode Island- White
- South Carolina- White
- South Dakota- Buffalo Chicken
- Tennessee- Supreme
- Texas- Supreme
- Utah- Margherita
- Vermont- Veggie
- Virginia- White
- Washington- Veggie
- West Virginia- Sicilian
- Wisconsin- Deep Dish
- Wyoming- Supreme