Austin Butler recalled the pinch-me moment he experienced when meeting Paul McCartney during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Elvis actor described the moment he met the Beatles member's daughter Stella McCartney at a cafe in London, where she later invited him to her show at Paris Fashion Week via People. Butler ended up taking the train back to her show alongside herself and Paul after some convincing. "Suddenly, we're on the train," Butler explained. "We're talking. It's that thing where you tend to meet people that you really admire in a crowd and you can't speak for more than two seconds. But with this, suddenly we're locked in a train together. And so, we just talked and he was so human, and it was just amazing."

"At one point, Stella said something about Elvis," he continued. "And I took that as my moment. I said, 'Paul, I haven't met many people who actually had the opportunity to be in a room with Elvis. What was it like? What was your story?'" The actor then told Paul's story of meeting Elvis at his Beverly Hills home with the Beatles and jamming with him to "Mohair Sam" by Charlie Rich.

"Suddenly, I'm sitting on the train across from Paul McCartney. The French countryside is going by, and she plays the song he listened to with Elvis all those years ago," Butler recalled. "And he's drumming it out on the table and singing the song to me. And those are those moments where you just gotta pinch yourself and go, 'I can't believe this is my life right now.' Then he gave me a hug and we went our separate ways."