Pilot Claims He Saw A Man With A Jetpack Flying At 4,500 Feet

A pilot preparing to land at Los Angeles Internation Airport told air traffic controllers he saw what he thought was a man with a jetpack flying through the sky.

The pilot was about 15 miles from the airport at an altitude of around 4,500 feet.

"We heard that the jet pack man is back," air traffic control said in audio obtained by KTTV. "I have a report of a jet pack 4,500 feet over a gate in the section, which is about six miles east of your present position right here."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is looking into the report. The agency noted it has received reports of several other sightings but has been unable to verify them.

"An airline pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport around 2:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting. So far, none of these sightings have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons."