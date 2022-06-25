Three People Shot At WeatherTech Facility In Illinois

By Bill Galluccio

June 25, 2022

Photo: Google Streetview

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, early Saturday (June 25) morning. Officers were dispatched to the facility around 6:25 a.m. and found three people injured with gunshot wounds.

Officials said that one of the surviving victims was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, while the other was treated and released. They did not provide the identity of the victims or information about their injuries.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived but authorities said they tracked down the suspect and took them into custody about three hours after the shooting. They have not released the shooter's identity or said what motivated the attack.

