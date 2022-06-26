Paul McCartney delivered a star-studded performance at his Glastonbury Festival set last night (June 25.) The singer brought out music legends Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters for a memorable night.

The former Beatles member introduced Grohl just after he finished up playing "Get Back." “Now, I’ve got a little surprise for you,” he teased the audience. “Your hero from the west coast of America – Dave Grohl!” The duo then moved into playing "I Saw Her Standing There" by The Beatles and "Band On The Run" by Wings. According to NME, this is Grohl's first on-stage performance since the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

Later, McCartney teased another surprise for the crowd: “We’ve got another surprise for you, from the East Coast of America," he said. Springsteen then joined him on stage for performances of "Glory Days" and "I Wanna Be Your Man." After finishing up their performance, McCartney told Springsteen, “Are you kidding? Thank you for coming, man." Earlier this month, the musicians performed together at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they were also joined by another New Jersey native, Jon Bon Jovi.



Watch fan-shot footage of the performances featuring Springsteen and Grohl below: