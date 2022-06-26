Fireboy DML Makes His Grand-Scale Debut At The 2022 BET Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2022
Fireboy DML has been making plenty of noise around the world with his music since 2018. Now he's hitting the BET Awards stage for the first time to perform his most popular record to date.
On Sunday, June 26, Fireboy DML of took the stage to deliver a grand performance his biggest hit and something new. The Afrobeats artist from Nigeria kicked off his set by delivering an energetic rendition of his newest single "Playboy," which is the title track of his upcoming project. Midway through, he segued into a glorified performance of his smash hit "Peru." He was surrounded by beautiful dancers as he belted out the popular song.
Fireboy DML released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps back in 2019. The album contains previously released singles "Jealous," "What If I Say" and "King." Since then, he's followed up with his sophomore album APOLLO project, which he dropped in 2020, and hopped on other collaborations before he released "Peru" in 2021. The song has sparked a couple of remixes from the acoustic version with Ed Sheeran to the more extravagant rendition featuring 21 Savage and Blxst.
Earlier this year, Fireboy DML announced his intentions to release his third studio album, Playboy. In March, he dropped the title track from the album, which is a fast-paced Afrobeats joint that is guaranteed to get any dance floor popping.
In addition to performing at the BET Awards for the first time, he also received a nomination for Best International Act. Fireboy was nominated along with other top-tier performers like Tems, Little Simz, Dave, Ludmilla and others.
@fireboydml KILLED his performance at the #BETAwards! 🇳🇬 #CulturesBiggestNight #BET pic.twitter.com/K1QO9qgUmT— BET (@BET) June 27, 2022