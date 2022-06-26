Fireboy DML Makes His Grand-Scale Debut At The 2022 BET Awards

Fireboy DML released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps back in 2019. The album contains previously released singles "Jealous," "What If I Say" and "King." Since then, he's followed up with his sophomore album APOLLO project, which he dropped in 2020, and hopped on other collaborations before he released "Peru" in 2021. The song has sparked a couple of remixes from the acoustic version with Ed Sheeran to the more extravagant rendition featuring 21 Savage and Blxst.



Earlier this year, Fireboy DML announced his intentions to release his third studio album, Playboy. In March, he dropped the title track from the album, which is a fast-paced Afrobeats joint that is guaranteed to get any dance floor popping.



In addition to performing at the BET Awards for the first time, he also received a nomination for Best International Act. Fireboy was nominated along with other top-tier performers like Tems, Little Simz, Dave, Ludmilla and others.