Giveon Wants You To 'Lie Again' In Powerful Performance At 2022 BET Awards

Giveon brought his new music to the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26) days after dropping his debut album.

Giveon slowed things down for a powerful performance of a couple songs, including a quick rendition of his "heartbreaking" 2020 hit "Heartbreak Hotel." Surrounded by soft colorful lights, prisms lighting up the background, he crooned, "I get like this every time on these days that feel like you and me. Heartbreak Anniversary."

He then told the crowd he wanted to sing one of his newer songs from his recently-dropped full length album "Give or Take," he moved into "Lie Again." Armed only with a microphone and his stellar voice, Giveon rotated on the spinning circular stage as he wishes to hear a "lie so sweet until I believe that it's only been me to touch you."

Giveon's performance at the BET Awards comes days after he released his debut album "Give or Take." His long-awaited debut dropped Friday (June 24), giving fans a change to finally hear a full-length new project from the singer, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Giveon shared his excitement for the 15-track album on Instagram, sharing photos of the cover art and track list as well as thanking fans for their patience.

"Give or Take... out now. Thank you to all of my fans that have been so patient with me during the duration of this process," he said. "I didn't want to rush this project. I didn't want to give you guys anything less than the most utmost genuine truth. Thank you for sticking by my side while I worked on this. I hope you all enjoy this. Give Or Take ➕➖"