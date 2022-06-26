Here's Why Fans Think Nicki Minaj Has New Music Coming Soon

Nick Minaj fans are in luck — it looks like the rapper has new music coming our way soon.



Foxy Brown teased the news on her Instagram stories where she wrote: "Nic just really made me tear tha f-ck up like yoooooo my b-tch coming!!! Love you and Papa 4 life." Brown was previously teasing her upcoming album, which could possibly mean a new Nicki feature. The duo previously collaborated on the tracks "Candy" and "Coco Chanel." Fans went wild on Twitter after seeing the post, see some of their reactions below:

NICKI IS COMING is now trending minutes after Foxy Brown’s tease of Nicki Minaj making her return!!!

Foxy Brown has confirmed the Queen of rap is coming NICKI MINAJ IS F-CKING COMING WAKE THE F-CK UP

See the story post below.