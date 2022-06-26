Here's Why Fans Think Nicki Minaj Has New Music Coming Soon

By Yashira C.

June 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Minaj fans are in luck — it looks like the rapper has new music coming our way soon.

Foxy Brown teased the news on her Instagram stories where she wrote: "Nic just really made me tear tha f-ck up like yoooooo my b-tch coming!!! Love you and Papa 4 life." Brown was previously teasing her upcoming album, which could possibly mean a new Nicki feature. The duo previously collaborated on the tracks "Candy" and "Coco Chanel." Fans went wild on Twitter after seeing the post, see some of their reactions below:

NICKI IS COMING is now trending minutes after Foxy Brown’s tease of Nicki Minaj making her return!!!
Foxy Brown has confirmed the Queen of rap is coming NICKI MINAJ IS F-CKING COMING WAKE THE F-CK UP

See the story post below.

It was recently announced that Nicki will be headlining Rolling Loud Festival in New York City, making her the first solo woman to headline the festival in the last seven years. The "Super Bass" rapper joins Future and A$AP Rocky as a headliner at this year's event. Some of the other artists set to play at the festival include Fivio Foreign, Lil Uzi Vert, Shenseea, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, Lakeyah, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Fat Joe, and more.

