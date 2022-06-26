Summer Walker Announces Second Pregnancy: 'I'm Very Excited'

Summer Walker has announced her second pregnancy. The "No Love" singer shared the news on an Instagram live on Saturday (June 25.)

"People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said after posting photos that sparked rumors of her pregnancy. The photos showed the "4th Baby Mama" singer almost baring it all in a stunning outfit. "I am! And, you know, I'm very very very happy about it, very excited about it," she later confirmed on IG. Walker revealed that she's most excited to see how "different" things will be this time around, via Hot New Hip Hop. According to the outlet, her first pregnancy didn't go too smoothly. On her Still Over It album, she called out London On Da Track for "making [her] spend [her] whole f*cking pregnancy alone."

"It's just, you know, really peaceful, really happy," she said of her second pregnancy experience. "Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I'm even saying anything is because, you know, last time... I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself." Walker is currently in a relationship with Lvrd Pharoh.

Watch her IG live and see the initial photos that had fans questioning if she was pregnant below.