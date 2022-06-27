Actress Mary Mara Dies At 61

By Yashira C.

June 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61.

Mara drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a swim according to New York State police, TMZ reports. Her body was reportedly discovered Sunday morning (June 26) in the town of Cape Vincent. At around 8 AM, troopers received a call about a possible drowning in the river and upon their arrival, they found her body in the water. Mara was visiting her sister when she jumped into the river for exercise, officials said. The preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play.

Craig Dorfman, Mara's manager, confirmed her death in a statement to People. He described her as "one of the finest actresses I ever met." "I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway," he said. "She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

The actress had numerous film and TV credits under her name including ER, NYPD Blue, Law and Order, Ray Donovan, and Lost. She also starred in Mr. Saturday Night, The Hard Way, and Love Potion #9.

RIP Mary Mara.

