Amtrak Derailed, Hits Dump-Truck In Missouri On Way To Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

June 27, 2022

AMTRAK train at station in Rutland Vermont
Photo: Getty Images

An Amtrak train has derailed in Missouri on its way to Chicago after hitting a dump-truck. According to DailyMail, there were 243 people on board when it hit the large vehicle outside of Kansas City this afternoon. Photos have been shared online that detail missing axels and survivors of the crash sitting on top of the overturned train. The crash also slowed travel plans for Amtrak riders aboard different trains. There have been several casualties reported.

This is a developing story.

