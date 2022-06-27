Demi Lovato Teases Lyrics To Another New Song

By Yashira C.

June 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato teased new song lyrics on Twitter on Monday evening (June 27) and fans are freaking out.

The singer wrote on Twitter: "Think we might be crashing/Everyone’s laughing/Time is just passing/Yet nothing lasts." Fans quickly responded with theories that a new song is coming soon and guessed which song it might be out of the many they have teased on social media so far. One fan guessed, "'Eat Me' with Royal and the Serpent on Thursday? 👀" while another guessed "Come together????" The new single will be the followed up to "Skin Of My Teeth" which dropped on June 10.

“I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe / Asking ‘why’ doesn’t make it easier / Go easier on me / Goddamnit I just want to be free,” they sing in the chorus.

See the tweet below.

Earlier this month, Demi revealed that their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK is set to release on August 19. The upcoming album will be 16 tracks long and is "a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences," according to a press release.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.