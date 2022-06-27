Florida Teen Who Survived Lightning Strike Learning How To Talk Again

A 14-year-old girl from Florida is slowly recovering after she was struck by lightning. Christina Spencer told WESH that her daughter Lori is relearning to walk and talk after a random bolt of lightning hit her while she was outside with a friend.

"Why did that lightning bolt hit the tree standing next to my daughter? I don't know. It was random. It wasn't raining. It was barely misting outside. So the ground was just wet enough," Spencer told the news station.

Luckily, Lori's friend managed to perform CPR on her, despite being injured from the lightning strike as well. Lori was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. While she likely suffered a heart attack and sustained severe nerve damage, doctors believe that Lori will make a full recovery.

"We just got to get through the hard stuff, the painful stuff, and the frustration. As a mom watching your baby not be herself or be hurt, you can't do anything about it. That part sucks a whole lot," Spencer said.

Spencer warned other parents not to take thunderstorms lightly.

"Don't take the storms in [Central Florida] for granted. Lightning is a scary, scary thing. And, you know, it can easily take your child from you if you're not careful," she said.