Luke Combs Names One Of His 'Personal Favorites' From New Album

Luke Combs has shared one of his personal favorites from his newly released album. The musician shared a clip of him performing the song on his TikTok, writing, "This is one of my personal favorites on the new album - "Going, Going, Gone."

The song is the final track on his album Growin' Up which dropped on Friday, June 24th. Not only did Combs finally drop his highly-anticipated album, but he also became a dad earlier that same week. He and his wife Nicole welcomed their son Tex Lawrence Combs on Father's Day (June 19th).