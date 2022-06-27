Luke Combs Names One Of His 'Personal Favorites' From New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Luke Combs has shared one of his personal favorites from his newly released album. The musician shared a clip of him performing the song on his TikTok, writing, "This is one of my personal favorites on the new album - "Going, Going, Gone."
The song is the final track on his album Growin' Up which dropped on Friday, June 24th. Not only did Combs finally drop his highly-anticipated album, but he also became a dad earlier that same week. He and his wife Nicole welcomed their son Tex Lawrence Combs on Father's Day (June 19th).
The country hitmaker shared a heartfelt message with fans the day before the album's release to reflect on the momentous week. "Y’all I can’t believe this album is finally coming out tomorrow," he wrote to fans on Twitter. "I’ve got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, an amazing wife, a good dog, good friends, good family, and the best fans. I’m having a whiskey by myself to celebrate and process it all. Life is good. Cheers!"
Beyond Combs' favorite track, Growin' Up is packed with previously-released hits including "Doin' This," "Tomorrow Me," and "The Kind Of Love We Make." Fans were also excited to see a Miranda Lambert feature on the album. The two country stars came together for the song, "Outrunnin' Your Memory." You can listen to the album in its entirety here.