Russian Missiles Hit Shopping Center With Over 1,000 Civilians Inside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of targeting a busy shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk. Zelenskyy said there were about 1,000 people inside when Russian missiles rained down on the one-story building.

"The occupiers fired rockets at the mall, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," he wrote on Telegram.

"No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on her part," he added.

The post also included a video showing flames engulfing the building as thick smoke billowed into the sky.

Officials said that at least two people had died and 20 others were injured. They said they expect those numbers to rise as rescuers dig through the rubble.

Russia has not commented on the attack.