Watch Billie Eilish Game With A Fan Backstage During Her Tour

Billie Eilish is currently on her "Happier Than Ever" Tour, and took some time to hang out with one of her fans backstage during the trek's Seattle stop.

Eilish fan Christina from Long Beach, California won a contest via iHeartRadio, and flew first class to Seattle where she not only got to enjoy the concert at Climate Pledge Arena, but she got to hang out with Bille backstage to play a round of Beat Saber through Meta Quest 2 VR headsets to Eilish's hit "Happier Than Ever." Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game where you slash the beats of music as they fly towards you.

Christina has been a fan of Billie's for a long time, and explained, "I started liking Billie Eilish when I saw her on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, and I fell in love with her, and then I also fell in love with her music." She added while waiting to face off with Billie in Beat Saber, "I know Billie's probably gonna be really good at Beat Saber, probably a lot better than me. But, we'll see. Hopefully I can be just as good."

While warming up in her own Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Christina was surprised by Billie when she took off the headset to find the star standing right in front of her, and then swiftly gave her a big hug.

Eilish explained that she played Beat Saber all throughout quarantine during the pandemic. She said, "This is literally the only thing I did in quarantine. Also, while we were supposed to be making the album and stuff, I would go to Finneas' house to record, and I would bring my headset."

Then, the game began, and Billie took on the "hard" difficulty level while Christina took on "easy," which Billie agreed to and called "fair." And after the game was over, Christina went home with her own Meta Quest 2 VR headset signed by Billie herself.