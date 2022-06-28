'Armed And Extremely Dangerous' Man On The Run After Shooting Tennessee Cop

Authorities in Tennessee are looking for a man out on bond who shot a police officer and then fled with two guns. The Metro Nashville Police Department warned that 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous."

A Henderson police officer tried to pull over Edwards on Monday (June 27) night, but he fled, leading the officer on a high-speed chase. During the pursuit, Edwards fired into the officer's SUV, striking him and causing "non-critical" injuries.

Edwards then fled the scene on foot with two firearms. A photo released by the police shows him holding two rifles. He reportedly stole a truck, which was found on Tuesday morning in the town of Millersville, which is about 15 miles from where the officer was shot.

"We are asking everyone in the area to be vigilant as the suspect has not been apprehended," the Millersville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said that Edwards is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest. He is also out on bond, facing a laundry list of charges in Putnam County, following a run-in with law enforcement last month.