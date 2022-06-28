CEO Of Non-Profit Crowdfunding Platform Found Dead In His Home

The founder and CEO of a non-profit crowdfunding platform was fatally shot in his Virginia home. The Fairfax Police Department said that they have completed the autopsy and are treating the death of Gret Glyer as a homicide.

Police responded to Glyer's home early Friday (June 24) morning after his wife called 911. She told a dispatcher that she believed there was somebody in the house and that her husband had been shot. According to WTTG, a neighbor reported hearing three gunshots.

Authorities do not have any suspects in the case and have not determined a motive for the killing. They said that the back door had been left open when officers arrived but did not say if there were any signs of forced entry.

"At this time, our detectives are working hard and are committed to solving this case. We have no further information to release at this time but will update media as it is received," the Fairfax Police Department told Fox News in a statement.

Glyer started DonorSee to help people easily donate money to people in need all over the world. The company recently created the Humanity Fund with the goal of eliminating extreme poverty. The crowdfunding platform allows people to donate directly to people in need and provides donors with video updates highlighting the impacts that their donations had.

Glyer leaves behind a wife and two children. DonorSee is using its platform to raise money for his family.

"We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer. For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret's wife Heather, and their two young children. The link is below. All of the funds raised will go directly to his family to help them going forward. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers ❤️," the organization wrote on Facebook.