Customer Lost Their Gallbladder After Eating Recalled Meal Kit Dish

A customer who needed surgery to remove their gallbladder has filed a lawsuit against meal kit company Daily Harvest, alleging that one of the company's dishes made them and hundreds of others sick.

TMZ reported that Carol Ann Ready claims that she had to go to the emergency room in May, two days after eating French Lentil + Leek Crumbles she purchased from Daily Harvest. She was prescribed pain medications and told to eat a bland diet. She recovered, and several weeks later, she ate the crumbles from Daily Harvest for a second time.

This time, she went to the hospital and spent four days undergoing tests. Doctors had to remove her gallbladder, and she claims she may have suffered permanent liver damage.

Daily Harvest announced a voluntary recall of all French Lentil + Leek Crumbles on June 23 after receiving over 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions related to the product. The recall impacted 28,000 units sold between April 28 and June 17, 2022. They were sold across the country through online sales, direct delivery, and retail sales at the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, Illinois, and a "pop-up" store in Los Angeles, California.

"French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12oz white pouch with the words "Daily Harvest" at the top, a large "CRUMBLES" immediately below the top, and the words "French Lentil + Leek" in bold, as shown below. All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. No other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall," the company said a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Daily Harvest said it is working with the FDA to identify what is causing people to get sick. The company noted that tests for "common foodborne pathogens, toxins, and allergens" have all come back negative.