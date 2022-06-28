Here Are The Tastiest Nachos In All Of Arizona

Nachos are a sharable, comforting dish that are super versatile. You can add just about anything you want on top to really step them up. Whether you're eating them as an appetizer or a main course meal, you can't go wrong with a great plate of nachos.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get the tastiest nachos in each state. The website states, "From luxurious crab-topped ones to cheesy, meat-laden tortilla mountains, here's where to find the best nachos in every state."

According to the website, the best nachos in Arizona come from Just Tacos and More in Phoenix. LoveFOOD explains what sets these nachos apart:

"The "JT" Nachos, smothered in chorizo queso, refried beans, guacamole and crema, are a top choice at casual taqueria Just Tacos and More. The presentation is really beautiful and the topping-to-chip ratio is perfect, according to customers. Some people also like to add steak, shrimp, chicken tinga (a tomato-ey chicken) or carnitas (braised pork)."

