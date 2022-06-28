Here Are The Tastiest Nachos In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nachos are a sharable, comforting dish that are super versatile. You can add just about anything you want on top to really step them up. Whether you're eating them as an appetizer or a main course meal, you can't go wrong with a great plate of nachos.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get the tastiest nachos in each state. The website states, "From luxurious crab-topped ones to cheesy, meat-laden tortilla mountains, here's where to find the best nachos in every state."

According to the website, the best nachos in Texas come from Vamonos in Austin. LoveFOOD explains what sets these nachos apart:

"Visitors to Vamonos, a colorful Tex-Mex restaurant that gets its inspiration from classic Texan ranch meals, are always impressed by the Nachos Ignacio. The large dish features crispy tortillas, ground beef, refried beans, Oaxaca and Monterey Jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños. You can be sure every chip comes fully loaded with fresh sauce and flavorful toppings."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best nachos.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.