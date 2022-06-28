KISS Displays Wrong Country’s Flag In Concert Thank You

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta

June 28, 2022

Kiss live in Dortmund
Photo: Getty Images

Shouting out the name of the wrong city is one of the oldest rock ‘n’ roll faux pas there is, and if it never happened to KISS before, the band is making up for lost time on its latest ‘End of the Road’ tour stop.

After the finale of a recent Kiss gig in Vienna, Austria, a thank you message displayed in the arena depicted not the Austrian flag but the Australian flag.

The two countries are separated by a few letters and some 10,000 miles.

The mistake got Kiss a well-deserved razzing from the band’s geographically-savvy fans, and of course plenty of amused Europeans.

There’s little doubt that Kiss cofounders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley know which continent they’re on; both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers posted about being in Vienna earlier in the day.

But as of this writing, neither rocker has addressed the snafu. Kiss has another gig tonight (Tuesday, June 28) in Germany.

Kiss
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.