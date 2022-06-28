KISS Displays Wrong Country’s Flag In Concert Thank You

Shouting out the name of the wrong city is one of the oldest rock ‘n’ roll faux pas there is, and if it never happened to KISS before, the band is making up for lost time on its latest ‘End of the Road’ tour stop.

After the finale of a recent Kiss gig in Vienna, Austria, a thank you message displayed in the arena depicted not the Austrian flag but the Australian flag.

The two countries are separated by a few letters and some 10,000 miles.