Oasis Guitarist Gives Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis
By Katrina Nattress
June 28, 2022
Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs is giving fans an update after going through treatment for tonsil cancer.
The former Oasis guitarist wrote a note on Twitter revealing he “finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy. I'm feeling the pain right now but I'm in recovery and things can only get better from here.”
He went on to thank the medical team that treated him, from doctors and radiologist to dieticians and speech therapists. "You all made it so much easier, I’ll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart,” Bonehead wrote. "I'm back for a scan end of September to check all’s well, but for now it’s into recovery mode, couple of tough weeks ahead yet but I’ll get there.”
See his full update below.
Update on where I’m at @TheChristieNHS pic.twitter.com/3IP5dBzv2y— Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) June 24, 2022
Bonehead revealed his cancer diagnosis in April. Aside from being bandmates in Oasis until Bonehead's departure in 1999, the guitarist played in Liam Gallagher's other band Beady Eye as well as his solo live band. Gallagher sent kind words to his bandmate after the news became public. "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore [sic] you can say r we doing Colombia LG x," he tweeted.