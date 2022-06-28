Rammstein Played A Concert So Loud It Was Heard 11 Miles Away

Rammstein played a concert in Coventry, England over the weekend that was so loud it was reportedly heard as far as 11 miles away, according to Coventry Telegraph. As the local news outlet reports, nearby residents took to social media to complain about hearing a "loud thumping" and were confused what was causing the noise until others told them it was from the concert. Some reported a "loud beat" they could hear through their closed windows while others said they went out into their garden to listen. A loud boom was heard around 10:20pm as fireworks exploded to signal the end of the show.

The German rockers are touring in support of their latest album Zeit, which was released earlier this year. They have more European tour dates planned before heading to North America later this summer. See highlights from the show above and a list of North American tour dates below.

Rammstein North American Tour Dates

8/21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

8/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

9/3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

9/6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

9/17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum