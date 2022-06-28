Record-Breaking Wall Of 54,321 Dominoes Topples In Michigan

A team of domino artists recently assembled a wall of 54,321 dominoes at a Michigan school to break a Guinness World Record, according to the News-Herald.

Steve Price, a judge on the Fox television show Domino Masters, brought a team of domino artists to Trillium Academy in Taylor to create a chain reaction machine in the school's gym and break the record for longest domino wall ever created, which ended up wrapping around the entire gym. While the wall consisted of 54,321 dominoes, the builders used 100,000 dominoes in total for the event. The dominoes not used in the wall were used for the multiple chain reactions within the gym.

“One of our students, Emily Wright, actually started the topple,” Assistant Principal Deanna Doede said. “The wall itself was the final piece that toppled. There were multiple chain reactions that led up to that incredible moment.”

The school was connected to Steve Price through his sister, third-grade teacher Kristina Price. Students were very excited to speak to Steve Price and the other builders, and many even got their autographs.

“They were so excited to meet several of the domino artists they’ve watched on the television series ‘Domino Masters,’” Doede said. “It was definitely a day we will all remember. We love the fact that they chose to bring their creativity and skill to Trillium — and broke a Guinness world record in our gym!”