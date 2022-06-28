Skunk With Head Stuck In Beer Can Rescued In 'Operation: Drunk As A Skunk'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 28, 2022

Lincoln Animal Control officers recently saved an unlucky skunk that somehow managed to get its head stuck in a beer can, according to their Facebook account. They uploaded a video of the skunk rescue, writing, "Operation: Drunk as a Skunk was successful! Just a friendly reminder to responsibly dispose of your garbage in order to not potentially harm the wildlife!" You can check out the video below.

The skunk was found wandering the neighborhood with the beer can covering its mug.To remove the can, one officer covered the skunk with a towel so a second officer could pull the can off the animal's head. Once the skunk was freed, you can hear an officer say, “OK, run.” The skunk fled the scene after its noggin was released from its beer-can cage, and the officers appear to have walked away from the incident without injury — which is quite lucky as skunks are especially susceptible to rabies, according to wildlife specialists. The officers also don't seem to have been sprayed by the animals — which is also very lucky as skunks can spray people accurately up to 10 feet, and the fluid can cause temporary blindness for 15 minutes or longer.

Operation: Drunk as a Skunk was successful! Just a friendly reminder to responsibly dispose of your garbage in order to not potentially harm the wildlife!

Posted by Lincoln Animal Control on Sunday, June 26, 2022
