Car Crashes Into Seattle Building, Sparking Major Fire & Impacting Traffic

An early-morning single-car crash sparked a fire that closed off several roads in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday (June 29).

According to the Seattle Fire Department, first responders received reports shortly before 7 a.m. that a car had crashed into a commercial building in the 700 block of South Michigan Street, per King 5. The caller added that the car's engine had caught fire and was spreading into the building.

Officials arrived on the scene to find both the car and building in flames, but the driver was nowhere to be seen. As firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the 2-alarm fire, Seattle Fire received word that Seattle Police officers found the driver, identified only as a 35-year-old man, a couple blocks from the scene of the crash.