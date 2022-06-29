Danny Brown Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted By This Controversial Rapper

“The n***a was sitting on my lap trying to make out with me, and it freaked me out,” Brown recalled. “[I was] in Paris, in a nightclub. I played this show and then my DJ had an afterparty. [Ninja] tried to put it on you with Yolandi like, ‘You know what I’m saying? My b***h ready to…’ I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive! He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and s**t and doing weird shit. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!’ Then everybody looking at me like, ‘Somebody f**k!'”



Brown said that he met Ninja after the South African rapper attended his show in Paris, but didn't specify when. He apparently noticed some red flags even before they met but he didn't think it would lead to sexual assault. The allegations Brown made against Ninja might not shock most of Die Artwoord's followers. In recent years, Ninja has been accused of sexual assault by Australian singer Zheani Sparkes, who alleged Ninja raped her in 2013. He and Visser were also accused of sexually abusing their adoptive children. So far, Ninja has denied all the allegations against him, but he hasn't commented on Brown's story just yet.



“Yeah, Ninja. Ninja tried to f**k me,” he said. “I was scared. They’ve been getting canceled a lot lately, been doing a lot of weird s**t. But he always throw Yolandi on you. I think that’s how he’s been f**king n****s. F**k them, though! F**k them. I could’ve canceled cuz. Me too. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. He know I ain’t lying!”



Watch Danny Brown discuss the allegations with Tom Segura below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

