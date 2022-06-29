Father Dies By Suicide Hours After Toddler Dies In Hot Car

By Bill Galluccio

June 29, 2022

A toddler is sleeping in the car
Photo: Getty Images

A Virginia father died by suicide hours after his 18-month-old son died after being left in a hot car for several hours. The Chesterfield County Police Department said they received a call from the child's mother and relatives after the boy never arrived at daycare.

They also told the dispatcher that the boy's father was making suicidal statements.

When officers went to the man's home, they found his car with an empty car seat in the back. When they went inside the home, they found the body of the young boy. The officers then found the man's body in the woods behind the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police Lt. Col. Christopher Hensley said that the investigation revealed that the man left his son in the car for several hours as the temperature rose into the 80s. After discovering his son's body, he drove home, brought the boy inside, and then went outside and shot himself.

"It's just a tragedy on so many levels," said Hensley. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends that are going to deal with this."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.