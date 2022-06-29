Here Are The Best Companies To Work For In Texas

If you're looking for a new job, or just want bragging rights about your current employer, you might want to pay attention.

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine teamed up to compile a list of the best places to work in Texas. Here's how they did it:

The survey enables (over 1 million) employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organizational data like size, location, industry, demographics, roles, and levels. ... We require statistically significant survey results, review anomalies in responses, news, and financial performance, and investigate any employee reports of company incompliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings.

To be considered for this list, the company must be headquartered in the Lone Star State. Companies were also divided into two categories: small and medium, which includes companies with 10 to 999 people, and large, which includes companies with 1,000 employees or more.

In the small and medium category, the No. 1 company to work for is Credera, a professional services company headquartered in Addison. The top large company is David Weekley Homes, a construction company based in Houston.

Here's a look at the top 10 small and medium companies in Texas:

Credera, Addison Bestow, Dallas Publishing Concepts, L.P., Dallas Pariveda Solutions, Dallas 49 Financial, Austin Highland Homes, Plano AIM, San Antonio Republic State Mortgage Co., Houston Continued, Houston Freese and Nichols, Fort Worth

Here are the 10 best large companies:

David Weekley Homes, Houston Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Houston Camden Property Trust, Houston Texas Health Resources, Inc., Arlington Vizient, Irving Ryan, LLC, Dallas Hilcorp Energy Company, Houston PrimeLending, A Plains Capital Company, Dallas Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., Houston Transwestern, Houston

To read the full report, click here.