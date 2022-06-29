Nissan Recalls Over 300,000 SUVs Because The Hood May Unexpectedly Open

Nissan is recalling 322,671 Pathfinder SUVs from 2013-2016 because the hood may unexpectedly open. The automaker said that a buildup of dirt and dust around the secondary hood latch may cause it to stay open even when the hood is down.

This could cause the hood to pop up at any time if the primary latch is inadvertently released or if the hood wasn't closed properly following engine service.

If the hood pops open while the car is moving, it could obstruct the driver's view and increase the risk of a crash.

Nissan said it is working on a fix for the problem and will begin notifying owners starting on July 18.

The Japanese car company did not say if there have been any reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.