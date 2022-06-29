Spurs Make Blockbuster Trade Involving All-Star Dejounte Murray: Report
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Hawks will send forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs in exchange for Murray, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.
The first-round picks acquired by San Antonio include the Hawks' own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, as well as a 2023 first-round pick previously acquired by Atlanta from the Charlotte Hornets, sources confirmed to Wojnarowski.
Murray, 25, was selected by the Spurs at No 29 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2018, prior to a career season in 2021-22.
The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/rxHtyr63jl— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022
The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022
The Seattle native averaged a career-best 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, .462 field goal percentage and 34.8 minutes per game, as well as making 68 starts, which was also the most in his five-year NBA career and was selected to the NBA All-Star Game for the first time.
Gallinari, 33, who was acquired by the Hawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round pick in a sign-and-trade in November 2020, averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists during 66 appearances for Atlanta in 2021-22.