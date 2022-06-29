Spurs Make Blockbuster Trade Involving All-Star Dejounte Murray: Report

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Hawks will send forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs in exchange for Murray, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

The first-round picks acquired by San Antonio include the Hawks' own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, as well as a 2023 first-round pick previously acquired by Atlanta from the Charlotte Hornets, sources confirmed to Wojnarowski.

Murray, 25, was selected by the Spurs at No 29 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2018, prior to a career season in 2021-22.