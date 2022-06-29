Three People Arrested In Connection With Truck With Dozens Of Dead Migrants

By Bill Galluccio

June 29, 2022

At Least 40 Migrants Found Dead In Truck In San Antonio
Three people have been arrested in connection with the abandoned tractor-trailer containing the bodies of 51 migrants. Authorities in Texas arrested two Mexican nationals living in Texas as they left a home matching the registration on the truck.

Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mende were charged as illegal immigrants in possession of firearms. Both men reportedly overstayed their B-2 visas. Investigators found multiple guns during a search of the home.

Homero Zamorano, who was allegedly driving the truck, was also taken into custody and is facing charges of human smuggling. He was arrested in a nearby field, and a law enforcement official told the San Antonio Express-News that he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

When authorities located the truck in a desolate area near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, they found dozens of dead bodies and several survivors inside the sweltering tractor-trailer. Sixteen people were rushed to the hospital, where at least three died.

The deceased victims included 39 men and 12 women. Officials said that 22 were from Mexico, seven were from Guatemala, and two were from Honduras. The other victims have not yet been identified.

