Two Former Dunder Mifflin Accountants Reunite Over A Microphone

Nunez said after his parents turned down a government job that would have taken them to Moscow, they decided it was time to leave Cuba. The family was not allowed to take anything with them except a ham and took a boat to Venezuela.

“We were there a year and didn’t like it. My mom in particular didn’t like it,” he said. “My dad was hanging out with some new friends and one of (them) said something to the effect of ‘you should be in the kitchen,’ and she was like ‘we are leaving this country.’”

The Nunez family eventually settled in New Jersey where the future TV accountant struggled to find his calling. The Cuban American actor followed his mother in the field of dentistry and became a certified dental technician. Nunez said he was never surprised when he was let go from the various laboratory roles he held over the years.

“I was terrible,” he said laughing. “They would always have to do my work over again. Every job liked having me around, up to a point.”

Nunez launched a career in stand-up comedy, improv comedy, and acting where he performed up and down the East Coast before heading out West. It was while living in Los Angeles he landed one of his most notable roles, “Oscar Martinez,” one of Dunder Mifflin's grouchiest accountants.

Catch the full conversation between Baumgartner and Nunez along with all their dry humor on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner

