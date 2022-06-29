You Could Be Just 500 Puzzle Pieces Away From $1 Million

This summer, as you attend multitudes of block parties, barbecues, and casual family dinners, you may feel a little overwhelmed when buying gifts for all of your hosts, especially if you are buying gifts for kids of all ages. You may begin to feel the stress of pleasing everyone. However, everybody wants one thing as a gift, whether they know it or not. It's one of the best things you can have, no matter your age: the feeling of winning something.

Everybody loves to win. So allow us to introduce you to The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. This jigsaw puzzle is no gag gift — it's the real deal! The concept is the creation of a group called MSCHF, a street art collective behind the One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle and the Million Dollar Puzzle. They've sized up and done it well.

Ok, now that you're curious (how could you not be?), we will explain how this works. The puzzle is comprised of 500 unique rainbow jigsaw pieces, which all come together to form a chromatic QR code. When you complete it, scan the QR code with your smartphone, make a wish, and wait patiently to reveal how much you won. You will then be redirected to a site where you enter the secret prize code on the paper in the box and find out how much you win.

Prizes range anywhere between $1 all the way up to $1,000,000. Only two puzzles out of many will actually contain the handsome $1 mil, but every puzzle will win something. It's just the right amount of challenge and will stump you and your companions while you do it.