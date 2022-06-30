Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt is engaged! According to People, the singer is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mica von Turkovich.

The outlet reported that Schmidt proposed on Wednesday night (June 29) at the same place where he first met his now-fiancée: Radio City Music Hall. The rest of the band — Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow — were in attendance as well. In 2012, the couple met at a Big Time Rush concert and later began dating in 2015. The proposal photos show a sweet group hug between the band members and Turkovich as well as the moment when Schmidt popped the question. See photos of the proposal here.

The group released a new song today titled "Honey" and are currently on their Forever tour with stops in various North American cities including Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. Big Time Rush will also be performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage. This year's Daytime Stage is taking place on September 24th and will feature performances from Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, GAYLE, and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Fans can tune in via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country and watch an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.