Bison Gores Second Visitor This Week At Yellowstone National Park

By Bill Galluccio

June 30, 2022

American Bison Standing On Field
Photo: Getty Images

For the second time this week, a bison gored a visitor at Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service said that a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was attacked by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday (June 29).

The agency said that the woman and her daughter were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead when they "inadvertently approached the bison," causing it to charge at them.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third reported bison attack this year and the second one this week. On Monday (June 27), a 34-year-old man from Colorado was gored near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

Park officials said that visitors should avoid getting too close to bison and other wild animals in the park. They advised staying at least 25 yards from bison and other large animals while maintaining at least 100 yards of distance from bears and wolves.

"Approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent," officials warned. "Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you."

"Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," they noted.

