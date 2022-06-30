Bret Michaels Hospitalized Moments Before Poison Set

Bret Michaels is being treated in a Nashville hospital after suffering a medical emergency just before Poison was supposed to hit the stage. As TMZ reports, his bandmates let fans know that the singer had to seek medical attention after experiencing a bad reaction to medication, and as a result they would have to cancel their set.

Poison is currently part of The Stadium Tour, which also features performances from Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett. There's no word how long Michaels will be in the hospital, but the tour's next stop is Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday (July 2).

Michaels isn't the only rocker to get sidelined during the tour. Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee broke four ribs at a rental house right before tour kicked off and was only able to play a few songs each night before handing his sticks off to Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos.

“The day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn't helping us; he just stayed in the car,” Lee's wife Brittany Furlan explained. “And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised, broke. And it was crazy, 'cause I came out and he couldn't breathe. It was really scary.”

“He was on the ground; he was gasping for air. And he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of rehearsals [for the tour] in Pennsylvania," she continued. "He went to the hospital in Pennsylvania when we landed and they were, like, 'You have four broken ribs.' They wanted to keep him there, but he did not wanna stay. And he's just a fighter. He's the toughest guy I know. I mean, look at all his tattoos; he just really fights through the pain.”

Lee seems to be feeling better now and played his first full set with the band last night.