Fireworks Are Banned In These Seattle-Area Counties And Cities

As Washingtonians gear up for 4th of July weekend, they're also buying up fireworks for an amazing display to celebrate the country. With that said, several cities and counties have banned the sale and use of fireworks.

Officials have cited damaging fires and serious injuries as reasons behind the bans. The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says there were 237 fireworks-related injuries and 360 fires in 2020.

Here are the counties and cities where fireworks are banned in the Seattle metro area:

King County: Algona, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Carnation, Clyde Hill, Covington, Des Moines, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Maple Valley, Medina, Mercer Island, Newcastle, Pacific, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish, SeaTac, Seattle, Shoreline, Tukwila, Woodinville, unincorporated areas (Skyway, White Center, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau and Vashon Island)

Pierce County: Tacoma, Crystal Mountain, Fircrest, Greenwater, JBLM, Ruston, Steilacoom

Snohomish County: Arlington, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Woodway, and in unincorporated southwest Snohomish County

Here are statewide rules when it comes to fireworks:

You can't set off fireworks in city, county, and state parks

They're illegal on federal lands, including areas managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Forest Service

You can't use them on public property, including streets, parking lots, or school property

When it comes to private property, you need permission first

