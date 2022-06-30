Gabby Petito's Mother Is 'Fed Up' Over Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession

The family of Gabby Petito was handed a victory in court after a circuit court judge dismissed efforts by the family of Brian Laundrie to have the case thrown out.

Laundrie killed Petito during a cross-country trip and then fatally shot himself several weeks later. Petito's parents have claimed that the Laundrie family knew their son had killed Petito but put out a statement saying they "hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family."

The judge ruled that there was enough evidence for the case to proceed. Pat Reilly, the attorney for the Petito's, told WFLA that there is a 50% chance that the case will head to a trial next year.

Earlier in the week, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, posted on Twitter, saying she was "Fed up." The tweet included an image with the words: "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy." She also included several hashtags, including "#narcissist #thetruthwillberevealed #selfish #wewontstop #justiceforgabby #KeepGoing #Cowards."

Her tweet was made after Fox News published pages of Laundrie's notebook in which he confessed to murdering Petito. Laundrie wrote that Petito was severely injured after she fell into a creek and was in "extreme pain." He then added that killing her was "merciful."

Jason Jensen, a Utah-based private investigator, told Fox News that Laundrie's notebook entries were an "attempt to rewrite history."

"He writes this farcical tale about her falling down and getting injured while crossing Spread Creek and describes how he couldn't leave her behind," Jensen said. "He stated he 'ended her life.' He cannot admit, 'I killed her.'"