Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Colorado

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue.

Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or jack of all trades, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the best places for fishing:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and every state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby. Here are the choicest fishing spots in every state, determined by consulting online rankings, recommendations from pros, and reviews from visitors."

Writers chose Gore Creek as the premier destination for fishing in Colorado! They explained their pick, too:

"Gore Creek runs through the world-famous ski community of Vail. The creek has earned the coveted Gold Medal designation from the state of Colorado, and even though it's right off Interstate 70, the classic Colorado angler's haven is one of the most picturesque in the state. The Gold Medal section extends from the Eagle River to the spot where Red Sandstone Creek meets the Gore."

