Logan Paul Signs With WWE

YouTuber and podcaster Logan Paul announced he "just signed" with World Wrestling Entertainment in a post shared on his verified Twitter account Thursday (June 30), which included photos of himself alongside acting WWE CEO and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, legendary wrestler and WWE executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

The photos show Paul signing a contract with both McMahon and Levesque looking on, as well as posing alongside the couple.

The podcaster appeared at each of the last two WrestleMania events, which included tagging with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominick Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas earlier this year.