Logan Paul Signs With WWE
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2022
YouTuber and podcaster Logan Paul announced he "just signed" with World Wrestling Entertainment in a post shared on his verified Twitter account Thursday (June 30), which included photos of himself alongside acting WWE CEO and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, legendary wrestler and WWE executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.
The photos show Paul signing a contract with both McMahon and Levesque looking on, as well as posing alongside the couple.
The podcaster appeared at each of the last two WrestleMania events, which included tagging with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominick Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas earlier this year.
Just signed with the @WWE pic.twitter.com/7lYdxIKivF— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 30, 2022
Paul was widely praised for his performance in the match, specifically in comparison to past celebrity matches.
The social media personality has not specified what his role with WWE will be as of Thursday (June 30).
Paul gained notoriety on the social media app Vine and later YouTube before starting his amateur boxing career in 2018, which included an exhibition against undefeated boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in 2021.
Paul's announcement comes hours after Valerie Loureda, a rising star in mixed martial arts, announced she's will transition to professional wrestling after signing with WWE.
Loureda will begin training at WWE's Performance Center in the Orlando area in mid-July as part of the company's push to sign star athletes and train them from scratch, having rebranded its NXT developmental brand last year.