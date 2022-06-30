Sabrina Carpenter Unveils New Album Title & Release Date

Sabrina Carpenter made an exciting announcement on social media Thursday (June 30.) The "Thumbs" singer revealed that she has a new album dropping next month, three years after her last release Singular Act II.

The upcoming album, titled Emails I Can’t Send, is set to release on July 15. Carpenter has released two singles from the album so far “Skinny Dipping” and “Fast Times" — and a new single "Vicious" will be dropping tonight. "thank u for being patient with me :’) i think it’s worth the wait," she wrote in her Instagram caption alongside a photo of the cover art. The release will mark her fifth studio album and her first release since signing to Island Records.

See the announcement post below: