Some Of The LGBTQ+ Community's Biggest Contributions To Pop Culture

When it comes to queer people in well-known histories they've often been relegated to the footnotes, their queerness glossed over by others and sometimes on their own account for safety. Even within LGBTQ+ history, many Black and brown queer and trans people have been downplayed or outright left out of their own stories. (Click here to read about Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and the other leaders who started the Stonewall Riots that Pride Month is meant to commemorate each year.)

Despite the community pioneering much of pop culture, assimilation has made it so that a bit of digging is required to get to the queerness of any widely spread trend or movement. It's important to keep telling the stories of queer trailblazers, past and present, so everyone understands that they've always been here and we can talk about their queerness without it "overshadowing" their accomplishments and vice versa. Here are just a few of my favorite queer pioneers in pop culture history to inspire you to do some digging of your own!

Little Richard, Jayne County, & the Queer Roots Of Punk Rock

My mind was blown when I found out that some of the first and most influential punk rockers were out queer people. Little Richard, along with other queer Black musicians in the 1950s like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, are thought to be some of the most important architects of rock and roll.