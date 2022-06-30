Texas Company Makes New Cricket Protein Bars

By Ginny Reese

June 30, 2022

Are you looking to add a few more grams of protein into your diet? One Texas company is trying to help with a rather interesting new flavor of protein bars.

KXAN reported that Austin-based company Golden Cricket is making protein bars with crickets in them.

KXAN meteorologist Sean Kelly asked Golden Cricket's Eli Halpern why they chose to use crickets in the protein bars. Halpern said:

"I’ve always thought that insects were the most nutritious and sustainable form of protein. But I figured that convincing Americans to eat actual bugs was a hard sell. And then I thought about, you know, like, well, eating a cow is technically gross. People think bugs are gross but eating a steak isn’t gross. But why? Because it’s prepared properly."

The protein bars come in a pack of 12 for $35. They each have 14 grams of protein and three net carbs. All of the bars are sweetened with dates and the website currently has one flavor available: chocolate banana peanut butter.

Click here to order your cricket protein bars.

