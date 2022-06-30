The Weeknd Reveals Replacement Acts For His 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour

“Abel has reached global stardom — stadium status,” Tesfaye's longtime creative director La Mar Taylor told Variety. “so it’s the most natural progression for him to follow: The ideas and sonics were made for venues of this size. Maybe five percent of our original After Hours production still remains for this tour. We really went back to the drawing board when we made the decision to switch from arenas to stadiums.”



The tour is now known as “After Hours til Dawn” and is actually inspired by The Weeknd's massive Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance. The Canadian singer's shows have always been uniquely artistic but his team said that the tour will be an expanded version of his unforgettable Super Bowl set.



“The entire show is conceptual,” Taylor added. “There is a linear story between After Hours and Dawn FM, and I think the audience will walk away with different interpretations of the show. To us, that’s the whole point.”