The Weeknd Reveals Replacement Acts For His 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
June 30, 2022
The Weeknd has revealed the opening acts for his upcoming stadium tour after Doja Cat decided to pull out of the 19-show run following tonsil surgery.
According to a report Variety published on Thursday, June 30, the singer born Abel Tesfaye will bring R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, Canadian artist Kaytranada and seasoned producer Mike Dean as supporting acts as he travels throughout North America and Canada. The tour was originally set to begin in 2020 following the release of his After Hours album. Once the pandemic hit, he was forced to push back the tour. However, due to the success of After Hours and his latest LP Dawn FM, The Weeknd decided to scrap the original idea for a massive stadium tour based on both albums.
🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔 pic.twitter.com/obhqtnOCrI— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) June 23, 2022
“Abel has reached global stardom — stadium status,” Tesfaye's longtime creative director La Mar Taylor told Variety. “so it’s the most natural progression for him to follow: The ideas and sonics were made for venues of this size. Maybe five percent of our original After Hours production still remains for this tour. We really went back to the drawing board when we made the decision to switch from arenas to stadiums.”
The tour is now known as “After Hours til Dawn” and is actually inspired by The Weeknd's massive Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance. The Canadian singer's shows have always been uniquely artistic but his team said that the tour will be an expanded version of his unforgettable Super Bowl set.
“The entire show is conceptual,” Taylor added. “There is a linear story between After Hours and Dawn FM, and I think the audience will walk away with different interpretations of the show. To us, that’s the whole point.”
The Weeknd's “After Hours til Dawn” tour will begin in his hometown of Toronto on July 8 and will hit numerous major cities until he wraps up in Los Angeles in September. Check out the full list of dates below to find out when and where Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada and Mike Dean will be performing.
7/8 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*
7/14 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*
7/16 New York, NY - MetLife Stadium*
7/21 Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium*
7/24 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*
7/27 Detroit, MI - Ford Field*
7/30 Washington, DC - FedEx Field*
8/4 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium*
8/6 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*
8/11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium^
8/14 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^
8/18 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*
8/20 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*
8/23 Vancouver, BC - BC Place*
8/25 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field^
8/27 San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium^
8/30 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium*
9/2 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*
9/3 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*
*With Kaytranada and Mike Dean
^With Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean