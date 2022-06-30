This Restaurant Serves The Best Taco In Georgia

You know a food is special when there is an entire day of the week that revolves around consuming it. It may not be taco Tuesday, but this is an everyday of the week kind of taco.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best taco in the entire state of Georgia is the Carnitas Taco at Taqueria La Oaxaquena located in Atlanta. Though their Carnitas Taco reigns supreme; the entire menu is full of fresh Mexican dishes that are served to perfection! Mashed also recommended trying the tamales and soups.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best taco in all of Georgia:

"Ask anyone in Atlanta for directions to the ultimate tacos in the state of Georgia, and you'll be sent to Taqueria La Oaxaquena. This top-of-the-line Mexican restaurant gets high marks for their tamales, tortas, and soups, but it's their tacos that are the real star of the show. The Carnitas taco made with pulled pork is particularly popular. If you're adventurous, consider ordering the Buche taco made from beef stomach. This Taqueria La Oaxaquena classic isn't for the squeamish, but it too is glorious."

