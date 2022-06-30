This Restaurant Serves The Best Taco In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

June 30, 2022

mexican street tacos with carne asada on corn tortillas platter
Photo: Getty Images

You know a food is special when there is an entire day of the week that revolves around consuming it. It may not be taco Tuesday, but this is an everyday of the week kind of taco.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best taco in the entire state of Illinois is the Beef Hard Shell Taco at Taco Gringo located throughout the state. This is no ordinary taco shop. It is a taco dispensary. Mashed compared this one-stop taco shop to a more expensive Taco Bell.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best taco in Illinois:

"Taco Gringo doesn't sound like a place where you'd want to take your abuela for some tacos, but it's a legitimately grand taco dispensary. While their Beef Hard Shell Taco may look like something you can get at from a Taco Bell drive-thru window, the quality difference is impossible to ignore. Taco Bell's version may be cheaper, but the Taco Gringo version is so much better that you won't mind paying a little bit extra. The shells are crispier, the meat has more flavor, and the cheese has a bolder taste."

For more information regarding the best tacos served in each state visit HERE.

